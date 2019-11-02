FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

FEYE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Nomura started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

