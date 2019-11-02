Financial Survey: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matador Resources does not pay a dividend. Enerplus pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 6 0 2.75 Matador Resources 0 2 11 0 2.85

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 150.97%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.79%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 35.14% 18.02% 11.13% Matador Resources 20.35% 7.62% 3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $997.46 million 1.42 $291.84 million $1.09 5.77 Matador Resources $899.60 million 1.88 $274.21 million $1.62 8.96

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Enerplus on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

