Financial Review: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) vs. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evolving Systems and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.26%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems -86.20% 8.31% 4.67% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolving Systems and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $30.64 million 0.44 -$14.79 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolving Systems.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Powerbridge Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

