Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 131,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 213,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

