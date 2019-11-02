Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

