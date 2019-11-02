Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,640,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after acquiring an additional 403,302 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.