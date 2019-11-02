Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

