Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 64,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,348. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

