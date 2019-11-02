Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 383,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,722. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

