Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RACE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 383,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,722. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
