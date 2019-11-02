Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ferguson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

FERGY stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

