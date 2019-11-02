Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

FMAO stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

