Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a market capitalization of $537.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.54.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.