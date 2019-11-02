Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,849,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,997. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

