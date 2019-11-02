EXMR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,541.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. EXMR has a total market cap of $61,413.00 and approximately $3,541.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

