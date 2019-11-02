Exelon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the energy giant on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

