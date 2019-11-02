Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 5,322,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $704,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,934 shares of company stock worth $5,472,761. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

