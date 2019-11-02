Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

TSCO opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

