Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PulteGroup by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

