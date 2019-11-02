Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.81.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF opened at C$39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.69. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$25.58 and a 1-year high of C$41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$336.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.4300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.92%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.