EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $120.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,686. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.