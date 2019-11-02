EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.69.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 2,323,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $561,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

