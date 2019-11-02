EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.69.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 2,323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,686. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

