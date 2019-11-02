Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $17.69 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.