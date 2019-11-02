Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Evolus has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

