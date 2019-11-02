Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 548,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 282,951 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,428,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $644.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

