EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $648,980.00 and $830,384.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00360190 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007720 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,075,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,075,415 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

