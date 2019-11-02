Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,342.66

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,342.66 and traded as high as $1,424.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $1,414.00, with a volume of 8,825 shares traded.

ERM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Euromoney Institutional Investor to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

