ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LBDC) Shares Down 0.5%

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LBDC)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98, 20 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.