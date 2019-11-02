Essex Savings Bank Lowers Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 165,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,243,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,622 shares of company stock worth $2,184,312 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

