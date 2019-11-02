Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

