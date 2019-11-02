Essex Savings Bank Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.98) on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

NYSE GE opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

