Essex Savings Bank Has $281,000 Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $317.67 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.24.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

