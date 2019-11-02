Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flowserve Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLS. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of FLS opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Flowserve by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

