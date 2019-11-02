Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, 43,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 428,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $960.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

