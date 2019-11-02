Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Update

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 1,094,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

