Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Envision Solar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:EVSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

