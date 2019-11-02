Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,242,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,518 shares of company stock worth $14,627,606. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 471.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

