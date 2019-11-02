Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

