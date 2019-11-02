Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

