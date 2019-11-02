Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

AWI opened at $94.22 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

