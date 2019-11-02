Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

BATS TTAC opened at $37.94 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

