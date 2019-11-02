Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
