Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

