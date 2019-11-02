Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

