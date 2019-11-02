Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.55 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

