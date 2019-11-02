Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

