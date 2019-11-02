Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,900 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of WBA opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

