Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $310,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

