Employers Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

