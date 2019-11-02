Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,401.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe and Bittrex. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $8,401.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,662,356 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

