Elysium Price Hits $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00626855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

